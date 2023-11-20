DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 20, 2023

Dravid lauds ‘exceptional leader’ Sharma despite heartbreak

AFP Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 07:05am

INDIAN coach Rahul Dravid looks dejected during the post-match presentation ceremony.—Reuters
INDIAN coach Rahul Dravid looks dejected during the post-match presentation ceremony.—Reuters

AHMEDABAD: India coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday said skipper Rohit Sharma batted superbly and “led the team fantastically well” despite losing the World Cup final to Australia by six wickets.

The hosts came in as favourites in the title clash with an undefeated run of 10 victories but fell well short in Ahmedabad.

India, despite their vast riches, are without a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit smashed a quickfire 47 before Australia hit back and bowled out the hosts for 240 despite fifties from Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66).

“I think he has been an exceptional leader. Rohit has really led this team fantastically well,” Dravid told reporters. “Just think he has given so much of his time and energy in the dressing room with the boys. He is always been available for any of our conversations.”

“His batting as well, it was fantastic. It set the tone for us. We knew we wanted to play a certain way, a positive attacking brand of cricket and he was committed to doing that. He wanted to lead by example and all through the tournament he was quite superb.”

Australia slipped to 47-3 but the left-handed Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, who hit 58 not out, put on 192 for the fourth wicket to thwart the Indian bowling.

“Obviously a tough day in the office. Ran a really good campaign, really proud of the boys the way we played right through this tournament,” said Dravid.

“We gave everything we had in this tournament. Just with the last step of the campaign we probably didn’t have a nice game. My congratulations to Australia, they played really well.”

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Familiar message
Updated 20 Nov, 2023

Familiar message

When an uncaring, distant state does nothing for their welfare, many feel that religious militancy is the only solution.
Toxic cough syrups
20 Nov, 2023

Toxic cough syrups

PAKISTAN’S struggling health sector is back in the spotlight, once more for unfortunate reasons. Five cough syrups...
Living history
20 Nov, 2023

Living history

WONDROUS Mohenjodaro is alive and well as an enigma. Last week, almost a century since the first collection of coins...
Sindh’s denial
Updated 19 Nov, 2023

Sindh’s denial

Among all the ignominies the Pakistani state has inflicted upon itself in recent years, this one stands out for its crudeness.
Xi-Biden summit
19 Nov, 2023

Xi-Biden summit

THERE were smiles and photo ops aplenty as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met recently in a San Francisco ...
Tipping point
19 Nov, 2023

Tipping point

THE World Meteorological Organisation alarmingly reports that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our ...