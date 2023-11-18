DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

Sheema Kermani ‘ejected’ from UK mission for pro-Palestine slogan

Shazia Hasan Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 10:56am

KARACHI: Classical dancer, social activist and founder of the cultural action group Tehrik-i-Niswan Sheema Kermani was on Friday “ejected” from a programme held at the British Deputy High Commission here after she raised a slogan in favour of the people of Gaza.

Ms Kermani said that the event was held to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III on Friday and guests also included other artists, politicians, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and other officials.

She told Dawn when they were making speeches and sending felicitations to Britain she raised the slogan “Ceasefire Now”.

This prompted security personnel to come closer to her and try to force her out of their premises. “That’s when I asked them to not touch me as I would see myself out,” Ms Kermani said after the regrettable incident.

“They were all congratulating the British Government and the royal family without any mention of the atrocities taking place in Gaza. I just had to do what I did. I couldn’t stay silent. Sadly, when the other guests saw me being thrown out and my leaving, none of them, not even one of them, decided to also take a stand and join me,” she added.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the British Deputy High Commission said that Ms Kermani was shouting during “an important speech about climate change in Pakistan by the British Deputy High Commissioner”.

The spokesperson added that it was then that the “security personnel came forth to stop her from shouting. But then she left on her own. So it won’t be correct to say that we threw her out”.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....