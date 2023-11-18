Sheema Kermani ‘ejected’ from UK mission for pro-Palestine slogan

KARACHI: Classical dancer, social activist and founder of the cultural action group Tehrik-i-Niswan Sheema Kermani was on Friday “ejected” from a programme held at the British Deputy High Commission here after she raised a slogan in favour of the people of Gaza.

Ms Kermani said that the event was held to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III on Friday and guests also included other artists, politicians, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and other officials.

She told Dawn when they were making speeches and sending felicitations to Britain she raised the slogan “Ceasefire Now”.

This prompted security personnel to come closer to her and try to force her out of their premises. “That’s when I asked them to not touch me as I would see myself out,” Ms Kermani said after the regrettable incident.

“They were all congratulating the British Government and the royal family without any mention of the atrocities taking place in Gaza. I just had to do what I did. I couldn’t stay silent. Sadly, when the other guests saw me being thrown out and my leaving, none of them, not even one of them, decided to also take a stand and join me,” she added.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the British Deputy High Commission said that Ms Kermani was shouting during “an important speech about climate change in Pakistan by the British Deputy High Commissioner”.

The spokesperson added that it was then that the “security personnel came forth to stop her from shouting. But then she left on her own. So it won’t be correct to say that we threw her out”.

