DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

Gazans face cold, starvation, disease as supplies dry up

Agencies Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 07:05am

Palestinians queue to buy bread from a bakery in Khan Yunis amid shortages of food and fuel.—Reuters
Palestinians queue to buy bread from a bakery in Khan Yunis amid shortages of food and fuel.—Reuters

• WFP and WHO issue dire warnings as three days pass without fresh aid deliveries
• Nine killed in Rafah strike

GAZA: UN aid deliveries to Gaza were suspended on Friday due to shortages of fuel and a communications shutdown, with the World Food Programme (WFP) warning that civilians faced the “immediate possibility of starvation” due to a lack of food supplies.

For a third consecutive day, no aid trucks arrived in Gaza. An Egyptian security source said three fuel trucks were ready to cross from into Gaza on Friday, but an aid official inside the enclave said there was no confirmation that more fuel would be brought in.

With the war about to enter its seventh week, there was no sign of any let-up despite international calls for a ceasefire or at least for humanitarian pauses.

Gaza health authorities say more than 11,500 people are confirmed dead, 40pc of them children, with many others trapped under rubble. They have not been able to update that toll for several days because of a lack of communications.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said a number of Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike that hit a group of displaced people near the Rafah border crossing.

Al Jazeera cited sources as saying that nine people were killed in the strike. It also said that at least 18 Palestinians were killed after an Israeli strike hit a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Cold and starvation

Nearly the entire Gazan population is in desperate need of food assistance, said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

“With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation,” she said in a statement.

A UN human rights official said Israel must allow water and fuel into Gaza to restart the water supply network.

“Every hour that passes with Israel preventing the provision of safe drinking water in the Gaza Strip, in brazen breach of international law, puts Gazans at risk of dying of thirst and diseases,” Pedro Arrojo-Agudo said.

The World Health Organisation said on Friday it was very worried about the spread of disease in Gaza, citing more than 70,000 reported cases of acute respiratory infections and over 44,000 cases of diarrhoea, far more than expected.

Another aid corridor?

Israeli officials claimed on Friday to have authorised the delivery of two tankers of diesel fuel daily to the besieged Gaza Strip, in response to a US request.

Tel Aviv has come under increasing international pressure as the UN warned this week its aid work in Gaza could not continue as fuel reserves ran out.

Separately, Cyprus and Israel are close to reaching an agreement to open a humanitarian aid corridor from the Mediterranean island to the war-torn Gaza Strip, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Under Nicosia’s plan, aid would be collected, inspected and stored in Cyprus and sent to Gaza on ships checked daily by a joint committee including Israel.

The proposal aims to bolster humanitarian relief provided to Gaza by sending large volumes on ships rather than the limited and sporadic deliveries of trucks through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....