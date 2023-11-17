First anti-rape cell launched in Multan

LAHORE: The Punjab government, with the technical assistance of the UN Women, launched the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) at the Nishtar Medical University Hospital, Multan.

The ARCC is part of the US-funded Tahaffuz programme to address sexual violence and to empower the survivors to seek justice and healing.

The facility will serve as a vital resource centre, offering a range of services to survivors, including medical and psychological support, legal aid and counselling. The ARCC will operate 24 hours a day with proper security.

Pakistan’s first-ever Anti-Rape Crisis Cell was launched with the support of the US and the technical assistance of UN Women at Karachi Police Surgeon’s Office in August this year. The establishment of this much-needed facility in Multan marks a crucial step forward in the pursuit of justice and support for survivors of sexual assault.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome underscored the US government’s support for the fight against sexual violence and advocacy for protection of survivors’ rights in Pakistan.

“I commend the government of Punjab and UN Women for establishing the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell. Sexual violence is not only a local concern but a global issue that demands collective action. The international community stands in solidarity with the efforts to combat sexual violence and provide survivors with the necessary resources for recovery and justice,” he said.

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary retired Capt Saqib Zafar emphasized the Pakistani government’s dedication to eradicating sexual violence and providing comprehensive support to the survivors.

UN Women Pakistan country representative Sharmeela Rassool highlighted the significance of anti-rape crisis cells as the bedrock of consolidated services for rape survivors.

“The anti-rape crisis cells serve as essential pillars in our collective efforts to combat sexual violence and ensure the rights and the well-being of the rape survivors. By providing consolidated services and support, these cells play a pivotal role in empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and seek justice,” she said.

Caretaker Minister of Health Prof Dr Javed Akram commented that the ARCC facility in Multan reflected the government’s focus on uplifting south Punjab.

He said, “Today, as we gather to inaugurate Punjab’s first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell in South Punjab, we commemorate a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of justice and safety for all citizens. The establishment of this crisis cell is a testament to the dedication of our government and the collaboration of various stakeholders in our ongoing battle against sexual violence.”

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023