7 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

Seven terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

A press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Kiri Machan Khel last night after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which seven terrorists were sent to hell. Terrorists hideouts were also busted during the operation,” the ISPR said.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including recent targeted killings of police in Tank and surrounding areas,” it added.

The ISPR said a sanitisation operation was being carried out in the area to eliminate any other militants. It further said that locals “appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in elimination of menace of terrorism”.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

On Monday, two soldiers were martyred while one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Mir Ali area of KP’s North Waziristan district.

Last week, a Pakistan Army officer and three soldiers were martyred in an IBO in the Tirah area of KP’s Khyber district while terrorists attac­ked the Pakistan Air Force’s heavily guarded M.M. Alam Base on November 4.

On Nov 3, 17 security personnel were martyred in an ambush, bomb blasts and security operation in Gwadar, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat.

In September, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.