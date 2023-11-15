DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 15, 2023

India bat against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final

AFP Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 02:38pm
India’s captain Rohit Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023.—AFP
India’s captain Rohit Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023.—AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first World Cup semi-final at his Wankhede Stadium home ground in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Three of the four previous tournament games at the Wankhede have been won by the team batting first, with the exception Australia’s stunning defeat of Afghanistan, where Glenn Maxwell’s remarkable 201 not out secured a three-wicket victory.

Unbeaten tournament host India and New Zealand were unchanged.

India’s Virat Kohli needs one more century to set an outright new one-day international record of 50 hundreds after he drew level with retired former team-mate Sachin Tendulkar’s mark of 49 against South Africa.

India won all nine of their pool matches, but were pushed hard by New Zealand during a four-wicket success in Dharamsala last month.

New Zealand, by contrast, lost four games before qualifying for the knockout stages.

Four years ago, the Black Caps defeated India in a World Cup semi-final in Manchester that spanned two days because of rain.

India are bidding for a third one-day international World Cup title to add to their 1983 triumph in England and 2011 victory over Sri Lanka in a Wankhede final.

New Zealand, the finalists at the last two World Cups, have yet to lift the trophy.

Wednesday’s winners will face either five-time champions Australia or South Africa, who meet in Thursday’s second semi-final in Kolkata, in an Ahmedabad final on Sunday.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wkt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Rod Tucker (AUS) TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resurgent militancy
Updated 15 Nov, 2023

Resurgent militancy

Unless concrete steps are taken, Pakistan will be dragged back to its violent past when bloodthirsty outfits struck at will.
Justice delayed
15 Nov, 2023

Justice delayed

IT appears that certain quarters within the state have resolved to continue challenging a Supreme Court order...
One billion lives
15 Nov, 2023

One billion lives

AS the world grapples with climate change, a silent crisis looms large — the plight of children. A recent Unicef...
‘Hell on earth’
Updated 14 Nov, 2023

‘Hell on earth’

With the Israeli onslaught entering its sixth week, there are no signs that the plight of Gaza’s people will ease anytime soon.
Low tax collection
14 Nov, 2023

Low tax collection

FOR whatever it is worth, FBR’s plan to add 1.5m new taxpayers — or tax filers — by the end of this fiscal year is...
‘Little’ tragedies
14 Nov, 2023

‘Little’ tragedies

SOMETIMES, it is the small stories — those that, at first glance, seem almost inconsequential in the larger scheme...