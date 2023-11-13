DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 13, 2023

Risk-free repatriation of Afghan children sought

Our Correspondent Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 06:54am

KOHAT: The Afghan refugees’ administrator has sought the help of stakeholders for the safe repatriation of Afghan children.

Qudratullah Marwat made the call during a meeting with representatives of Sarhad Rural Support Programme, Centre of Excellence for Rural Development (CERD) and other service providers, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The participants discussed the issues the repatriating child could face.

It merits a mention here that the returning Afghan children include orphans, handicapped and those belonging to the poorest families.

The meeting underscored that it was a sensitive matter and needed formulation of a strategy to ensure risk-free repatriation of Afghan children.

Speaking on the occasion, Kohat deputy commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir and district police officer Farhan Khan said time had come for the aliens to reciprocate the gesture given by Pakistan. They said that it was the prime responsibility of the local residents to identify the undocumented refugees.

Mr Wazir said the decision on repatriation of illegal immigrants was made by the federal government.

Meanwhile, the food department officials launched a crackdown on profiteers on Sunday.

District food controller Abdul Hafeez along with his deputy Gulab Gul visited hotels, and shops selling fish, chicken, fruits, vegetables, and grocery items, butchers and nanbais and imposed fines on them for unhygienic conditions and overcharging.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023

