England keep six World Cup players for West Indies ODIs

Reuters Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 10:49am

LONDON: Six players from England’s 50-over World Cup squad have retained their place for the One-day International against the West Indies, while uncapped seamers Josh Tongue and John Turner have been called up for the ODIs and T20s, the ECB announced on Sunday.

Jos Buttler will captain the team with Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone featuring in the ODI group from the showpiece event.

Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes all missed out on an ODI spot.

England’s title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches of the World Cup. They now face West Indies for three ODIs from Dec 3-9 and five T20s from Dec 12-21.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023

