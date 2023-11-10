DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 10, 2023

Boult ready to face ‘India in front of 1.5bn people’

AFP Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 08:19am

BENGALURU: New Zealand’s Trent Boult said on Thursday “it doesn’t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people” as he counted down to their likely World Cup semi-final showdown in Mumbai.

Left-arm quick Boult played a pivotal role in his team’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka that has virtually assured them a place in the last-four. The Kiwis would face undefeated India in Mumbai next Wednesday with South Africa playing Australia in Kolkata 24 hours later.

“We’re going to be very clear with how we’re going to tackle that game,” said Boult. “I think there’ll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge. It doesn’t get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people.”

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan failures
Updated 10 Nov, 2023

Afghan failures

The Afghan Taliban may be difficult customers to work with, but Pakistan has little choice as there is no one else to call in Kabul.
Gas tariff increase
10 Nov, 2023

Gas tariff increase

THE recent sharp increase in the price of natural gas for different consumers has sparked a debate over its adverse...
Lifesaving robots
10 Nov, 2023

Lifesaving robots

IN Sindh, a tiff within the caretaker government over the procurement of advanced medical equipment seems to have...
Political revival
09 Nov, 2023

Political revival

Given the direction the MQM has chosen, IPP may soon follow suit.
Jailed women
09 Nov, 2023

Jailed women

THE public’s faith in the criminal justice system cannot be nurtured with brazen abuse of power. Six months after...
City management
09 Nov, 2023

City management

WHILE Karachi is the country’s largest city, it is also amongst the worst managed large urban spaces in Pakistan,...