Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to expand media ties

Kalbe Ali Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 09:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to further expand cooperation in the fields of media, drama, and non-news category.

The decision was made here during a meeting between caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the implementation of agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of media and the communication industry.

The minister and the ambassador also discussed the upcoming meeting of the OIC scheduled for Nov 12. Besides, bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The Saudi ambassador invited the caretaker minister to visit Saudi Arabia, and Mr Solangi accepted the invitation.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2023

