TLP workers rally in support of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: A large number of workers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) held ‘Storm Al-Aqsa Million March’ in the federal capital on Sunday.

The march started from Faizabad and culminated at D-Chowk after passing through Jinnah Avenue. Marchers were holding flags of Palestine as well as placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel.

Addressing workers, TLP leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi said the whole Ummah was standing along with the innocent people of Palestine and urged the rulers of the Muslim countries to unite and make collective efforts to protect the Palestinians from the brutalities being committed by Israel.

He said the dual face of the West, which had been criticising Russian attack on Ukraine, lay exposed.

Earlier a large number of TLP workers gathered at Faizabad and then marched towards Islamabad.

According to the TLP media coordinator, the district administration had allowed them to march and hold public meeting at D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the district administration deployed 3,000 police officials and also completely sealed the Red Zone of the city so that marchers would not go to the Constitution Avenue or the Diplomatic Enclave.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2023