UN body endorses Pakistan’s argument on regional peace

UNITED NATIONS: A UN body has endorsed Pakistan’s argument that preservation of balance in states’ defence capabilities strengthens peace and stability in a region.

The resolution on conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels was one of the three that Pakistan presented at the UN General Assembly First Committee on Thursday.

The committee passed all three resolutions, emphasising the importance of regional disarmament and confidence-building measures (CBMs).

The passage shows that Pakistan’s efforts to promote arms control and disarmament enjoy overwhelming support in the international community. Islamabad also advocates for restraint and balance in defence capabilities of states located in the same region or sub-region, such as Pakistan and India in South Asia.

The resolutions titled, “Regional disarmament and Confidence-building measures in the regional and sub-regional context”, were adopted with consensus.

Another resolution, titled “Conventional arms control at the regional and sub-regional levels”, received 182 votes in favour. India was the only country which voted against the resolution.

The voting was held on Thursday afternoon and now the resolutions go to the General Assembly for adoption.

Pakistan has persistently led UN initiatives to advance regional disarmament, conventional arms control, and confidence building measures.

Pakistan’s latest move highlights the significance of both regional and global strategies in ensuring international peace, security, and stability by acknowledging excessive conventional military risks in South Asia.

They propose measures to address these risks and stress the importance of promoting CBMs at regional and sub-regional levels to alleviate tensions while encouraging further disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

The resolution specifically targeting conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels emphasises the importance of maintaining a balanced defence capability among states to fortify global peace and stability.

The resolutions also draw attention to the excessive conventional military danger in South Asia, where India has been amassing conventional weapons, pushing other nations, particularly Pakistan, to take extraordinary measures to enhance their defence capabilities.

At the UN committee, Pakistan proposed measures to address the associated risks of conventional imbalance and encouraged efforts to promote CBMs at the regional and sub-regional levels to ease regional tensions.

Aiming to further disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation measures, Pakistan acknowledges that preservation of a balance in states’ defence capabilities strengthens peace and stability.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023