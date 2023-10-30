DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 30, 2023

Two killed, 18 hurt in Florida gunfight

Reuters Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 08:41am

TAMPA (Florida): A street is closed off following the fatal shooting in the Ybor City area, on Sunday.—AFP
TAMPA (Florida): A street is closed off following the fatal shooting in the Ybor City area, on Sunday.—AFP

FLORIDA: Gunfire erupted in the midst of Halloween festivities early on Sunday around a clutch of bars and clubs in the Florida city of Tampa, leaving at least two people dead and 18 others injured, police said.

Videos posted on social media site X showed a chaotic scene of crowds of people running through the streets with the sound of at least a dozen shots ringing out. The videos showed police scrambling to give aid to costumed victims bleeding on the sidewalks.

The images came as a grim reminder of the last year’s tragedy in Seoul when a stampede during Halloween festivities left nearly 160 people dead.

However, police said a fight between two groups broke out around 3am in the historic neighborhood of Ybor City, where hundreds of people filled the streets.

As soon as the shooting began, people ran for their lives and the clubs and bars were closed.

While early in the investigation, indications are that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, resulting in one death at the scene, with “19 victims being transported to nearby hospitals”, a Tampa police report said.

Another victim died at the hospital, police said. “Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Later, one person was detained while police are looking for other suspected shooters.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In waiting
Updated 30 Oct, 2023

In waiting

Three months is not a lot of time, yet our politicians seem unable to shake out of their languor.
Kurram violence
30 Oct, 2023

Kurram violence

A FRESH round of bloodletting has again affected routine life in KP’s Kurram district. The trigger for the latest...
Conservation call
30 Oct, 2023

Conservation call

IN a heartwarming rescue mission, the Kaghan Development Authority recently saved 40,000 snow trout which had gotten...
Gazan apocalypse
Updated 29 Oct, 2023

Gazan apocalypse

If Israel continues its merciless assault, and the West continues to aid it, the Middle East will explode.
Wrong messaging
29 Oct, 2023

Wrong messaging

PAKISTAN looked set for a release. Pressure had been mounting since the defeat to Afghanistan and the circus back...
Brute tactics
29 Oct, 2023

Brute tactics

THE state has to abandon its absolutist approach towards the Baloch, especially the youth. Its thinly disguised...