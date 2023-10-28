Lahore police denied Khadija Shah’s physical remand

LAHORE: While an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday denied physical remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah to police in a third case relating to the May 9 riots, the Lahore High Court summoned the inspector general of police (IGP) in person to explain her arrest after securing bail in two cases.

The Sarwar Road police produced Khadija Shah before the ATC to seek her physical remand in a case of torching police vehicles outside Rahat Bakery Chowk in the Cantonment area during the May 9 protests.

Inspector Naveed Anjum, the investigating officer, told the court that three co-suspects had revealed that the fashion designer’s house was used for meetings to plan attacks on security installations in case of arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Ms Shah came to the rostrum and told the judge that she had been granted bail by the high court in two cases registered against her. “I have been languishing in jail for six months and unable to see my minor daughter,” she said.

LHC summons IG to explain her arrest after bail in two cases

She said police were misleading the court as the three suspects referred to by the investigating officer never visited her residence. She asked the judge to let her go home.

Judge Abher Gul Khan directed the suspect to record her statement to the police so that investigation could be completed. The judge observed that the trial in the May 9 cases would be concluded soon and sent Ms Shah on judicial remand.

The police had also produced Ms Shah before the ATC on Oct 23 for physical remand, but the judge sent her back to jail on judicial remand due to proceedings on a contempt petition before the LHC.

IGP summoned

Separately, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC directed IGP Dr Usman Anwar to personally appear on Nov 3 after CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana failed to satisfy the court on the arrest of Khadija Shah in a new case after her bail in two cases.

Ms Shah had filed a contempt of court petition seeking action against the IGP and other police officers for keeping her behind bars with mala fide intention despite bail in the cases against her.

The LHC had granted bail to Ms Shah in cases relating to attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2023