October 21, 2023

Afghan held with forged Pakistani documents

Bureau Report Published October 21, 2023 Updated October 21, 2023 06:06am

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Corruption Circle arrested an Afghan national for carrying forged Pakistani documents, officials said.

They said on an intelligence report, a raid was conducted on the University Road, where Habibullah, an Afghan, was taken into custody.

“The accused had arrived from Afghanistan. The raiding team recovered a Pakistani national identity card, a passport and a border crossing token from the accused,” an FIA official said.

He said the Afghan planned to travel to Saudi Arabia using Pakistani credentials.

Meanwhile, FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle arrested two persons for allegedly running illegal currency exchange and hundi-hawala.

Officials said a raid was conducted at the Chowk Yadgar and two accused – Wahdat Khan and Mazhar Ali – were arrested.

The officials said the raiding team also recovered Rs0.9 million, 400 Saudi Riyal and 7,200 Afghani from the accused.

“We also recovered hundi-hawala receipts from the accused persons,” an FIA official said, adding a case had registered against them under Foreign Exchange Regulations Act, 1947.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2023

