DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 17, 2023

PM Kakar invites Chinese investment in solar parks to help address climate change, steep energy import bill

Dawn.com Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 11:52am
Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar addresses a conference in China on October 17, 2023. — X/anwaar_kakar
Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar addresses a conference in China on October 17, 2023. — X/anwaar_kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday invited China to invest in solar parks to support Pakistan’s fight against climate change and help reduce Pakistan’s energy import bill.

The interim premier reached Beijing on Monday to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for Inter­national Cooperation.

At the airport, he was received by Chinese Min­ister of Science & Techno­logy Wang Zhigang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moinul Haq, the PM’s Office said in a press release yesterday.

Addressing a conference in China today, PM Kakar said investments in solar parks would benefit two-fold, explaining that “on one hand they will support Pakistan’s endeavours to climate action and also help reduce energy import bill”.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to learn from China’s models for building industrial parks and special economic zones.

He highlighted that China and Pakistan enjoyed a time-tested relationship based on mutual trust and shared interests. “Despite international politics, our friendship has remained steadfast.”

The interim premier emphasised that there was no bilateral relation more important for Pakistan than its friendship with China.

“This special relation enjoys across-the-board national consensus in Pakistan,” he said. “There should be no doubt that Pakistan would undermine our unique affection for China.”

Terming CPEC the manifestation of Pak-China strategic cooperation, Kakar said the project symbolises coordinated efforts of the two countries to bring their economic and trade ties at par with each other.

The project also symbolises the two countries’ excellent political relations, he added.

“For Pakistan, CPEC is a transformative project central to advancing our national agenda to sustainable development,” the prime minister continued, adding that the geoeconomic landscape of the country — from Gilgit-Baltistan to the deep sea ports of Karachi and Gwadar — was transformed in the last few years due to CPEC.

Kakar said the infrastructure of the country was upgraded and the potential of the large youth population was unleashed due to CPEC.

“It is already proving to be a catalyst for job creation, poverty alleviation, and rural revitalisation giving strength to the vulnerable and underprivileged apart from reaching the remote sections of society,” he added.

“I myself come from Balochistan, an underdeveloped province of Pakistan, and generally believe that CPEC is a beacon of development, progress, and prosperity for the people of my province.”

Explaining that CPEC was a symbol of Pak-China strategic trust, interim PM Kakar said Pakistan was seeking to create new drives of growth that would benefit the wider region and beyond.

He announced that Pakistan was open to “drawing new partners who wish to join us in availing benefits from CPEC”.

“Since the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan, Pakistan has added 800km of roads and motorways into our network injecting more than 8000MW of energy and generating more than 2,000 new jobs for our people,” Kakar said.

The caretaker prime minister expressed that the next phase of CPEC should seek a deeper integration of “our economies with a focus on diversification and innovation”.

Concluding his talk, PM Kakar deemed skill development and vocational training programs critical for the success of CPEC.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two rules
Updated 17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

PPP, PTI are right in asking why Nawaz is being ‘welcomed’ by the state rather than a solemn reckoning with law.
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...
Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...