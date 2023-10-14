DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 14, 2023

16 reporters covering growers’ demo in Kahirpur’s Hingorja booked

Waseem Shamsi Published October 14, 2023 Updated October 14, 2023 11:13am

SUKKUR: The Khairpur police registered an FIR against 16 reporters along with around 100 people, who were holding a protest in Hingorja against a lesser rate than the officially fixed price of cotton.

The journalists were covering the protest demonstration held outside a cotton factory when police arrived and started applying a baton charge on the protesters in an attempt to disperse them.

Sobho Dero Assistant Commissioner later proceeded to the venue and held negotiations with representatives of cotton growers. He succeeded in pursuing them to end their protest by facilitating negotiations between protesters and the factory management.However, in the evening the area police registered an FIR against 100 demonstrators and included 16 journalists among them. The booked journalists worked for several Sindhi newspapers and TV channels.

The police alleged that the journalists had joined in the protest by holding banners and tried to create a law and orders situation during the demonstration.

The booked journalists were Ghulam Hussain Chang, Jamal Mahmood Khuhro, Abdul Jabbar Chang, Fayyaz Solangi, Mr Manzoor, Zahid Samteo, Hakim Jokyo, Insaf Mangnejo, Zulfikar Sahito, Shaman Rajpar, Hakim Sahito, Arif Khaki, Altaf Sahito, Mehboob Sahito, Abdul Razzaq Lashari and Aziz Ahmed Memon.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Journalists Protection Commission has taken a serious notice of the police’s act of implicating journalists in the case.

The commission has assigned an inquiry to Fahim Siddiqui of the Karachi Union of Journalists.

Chairman of the commission Rashid A. Razvi has expressed his anger over the police’s act and home department’s non-cooperation to the commission.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looming massacre
Updated 14 Oct, 2023

Looming massacre

A fresh holocaust against the Palestinians is in the making as Israel orders northern Gaza evacuations.
Missing voters
14 Oct, 2023

Missing voters

A RECENT report from Pattan-Coalition 38 — an umbrella group comprising several civil society organisations, ...
Unity in pink
14 Oct, 2023

Unity in pink

EVERY October, the world witnesses a cascade of pink, symbolising a united front against a pervasive adversary:...
Caretaker contracts
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

Caretaker contracts

Are the lines blurring between the responsibilities of a caretaker government and the mandate of elected assemblies?
‘Katcha’ lawlessness
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

‘Katcha’ lawlessness

PARTS of upper Sindh and southern Punjab — particularly the riverine katcha areas around the Indus — have been...
Positive steps
13 Oct, 2023

Positive steps

THE legal debate over the controversial Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act of 2023 is over — for now....