First batch of locally made SUVs exported

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 09:50am
The Changan Oshan X7 SUV.—Changan Pakistan

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Ltd (MCML) has become the first company to export Made-in-Pakistan 14 Oshan X7 SUVs to Kenya for onward sale to Kenyan and Tanzanian markets.

Last year, the first sample unit was also exported to a country in the Oceania region. This major milestone was achieved on the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), thus setting an example of the deep economic cooperation between the two countries.

At a ceremony held at MCML’s Port Qasim plant on Thursday, CEO Danial Malik said Kenya and Tanzania are one of the many countries where MCML plans to leave its mark and looks to expand export volumes.

Changan Automobile China, he said, plans to invest $10 billion in the overseas market, with a product focus on intelligent low-carbon core technology. Changan’s focus is to increase its global footprint to Europe, America, Middle-East and Africa, Asia Pacific and CIS, entering 90pc of the global markets by 2030.

As Changan’s right-hand drive (RHD) manufacturing hub, Master Changan Pakistan will play a major role in Changan’s ‘Vast Ocean’ plan to cater to RHD markets globally.

He said the export of “Made in Pakistan” vehicles is completely dependent on the federal government’s policies to promote and incentivise the automotive industry. To this end, Pakistan’s automotive industry has already submitted proposals to help make auto exports viable in the long term.

Mr Danial said the auto industry needs the government to create policies that increase volumes locally which in turn would improve economies of scale, support deeper localisation and encourage automakers to improve their global competitiveness.

Earlier, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) said it is also working on the export of their cars which have been upgraded to many WP-29 standards besides work is also going on hybrid variants.

Indus Motor Company (IMC) became the first-ever auto manufacturer to open gates to the global supply chain by signing an agreement with Toyota Egypt to export high-quality products from July 2023.

It was also the first time for any local automotive part to be part of the Toyota Global Supply Chain.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2023

