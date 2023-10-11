DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2023

Journalists asked to submit passports for Indian visas

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 06:54am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s World Cup-accredited journalists received calls, at long last, from the Indian High Commission on Tuesday and were asked to submit their passports for visas to travel across the border for cricket’s showpiece event.

Journalists were asked to proceed to Islamabad and submit their passports in person at the Indian High Commission with visas, according to those who received the calls, to be issued on the spot to ensure they can reach Ahmedabad in time for Saturday’s hotly-anticipated clash between the hosts and Pakistan.

The necessary documentation had already been submitted by around 50 accredited journalists from Pakistan and it is expected visas for fans would soon follow.

Pakistan’s journalists and fans had been unable to attend the team’s opening match against the Netherlands last Friday as well as Tuesday’s clash with Sri Lanka. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday had expressed “extreme disappointment” over the visa delays.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2023

