PPP raises level playing field issue with ‘quarters concerned’

LAHORE: In a bid to seek a level playing field in the run-up to elections likely to be held in January, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has approached the quarters concerned to relay ‘serious concerns’ expressed by his party, particularly the so-called preferential treatment meted out to the PML-N allegedly by the caretaker governments in Punjab and Centre.

On the other hand, PML-N has endorsed PPP’s demand seeking a level-playing field, with its key leader terming it a fair demand.

The contact with the powers-that-be came almost a month after the central executive committee of the party, including its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, expressed reservations over the lack of a level playing field in the lead-up to polls as well as the inclusion of ‘pro-Sharif men’ in the caretaker federal cabinet.

It had also alleged the caretaker government in Punjab led by Mohsin Naqvi was acting as a ‘B team’ of PML-N.

Describing PPP’s demand as ‘fair’, PML-N says it is not ‘darling’ of establishment, caretakers

The PPP has already expressed its concerns over bids to delay elections — a stance that has put it at odds with its former allies — JUI-F and PML-N.

“Zardari sahib has held some meetings regarding the level playing field and will soon brief the party on it,” PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira told Dawn on Saturday.

“We will come to know once Zardari sahib takes the party into confidence and before that I can’t comment on the matter further,” he said in response to a question about the outcome of these meetings.

The PPP leaders have also questioned some decisions of the ‘partisan’ caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi; although Mr Zardari used to call him “his son”.

“Mohsin Naqvi was not our man. He is with those who had placed him on the chair of the CM,” PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah recently said.

Mr Shah said since PML-N had at least five (pro-Sharif) members in the federal government, including Fawad Hasan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and Tauqeer Shah, that’s why the PPP was demanding a level playing field from its former ally.

‘Vote ko izzat do’

PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan voiced similar concerns saying the Sharifs were hiding behind institutions, as it had already abandoned its “vote ko izzat do” (give respect to the ballot) narrative for its “political needs”.

“If a party [PML-N] deviates from its ‘give respect to the vote’ narrative, the blame cannot be placed on the PPP. A party should not hide behind institutions,” he said, stressing the need for a level playing field for all parties in the upcoming general elections.

The PPP suspects its erstwhile allies PML-N and JUI-F are cosying up to the military establishment to gain power. The PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, have said the PPP was speaking against the PML-N to save its politics in Punjab.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, however, played down the rift between the two parties. “The PML-N and the PPP have separate politics. I will soon talk to Bilawal Bhutto over free and fair polls, as he is like a younger brother to me,” Mr Shehbaz said on Friday in a talk with journalists in Lahore.

‘Fair demand’

“The PPP has a fair demand for a level playing field in the upcoming polls and we also want the same. The level playing field should be given to every political party,” a close aide to Mr Shehbaz Sharif, Malik Ahmad Khan told Dawn on Sunday.

He said PPP’s apprehensions that the PML-N was being given preferential treatment by the caretaker federal and Punjab governments were not well founded.

“The PPP is alleging that Fawad Hasan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and Tauqeer Shah are the Sharifs’ men, which is not true. They are credible former civil servants and have been inducted into the caretaker federal government for their expertise in their respective fields. They are under oath to protect the Constitution…how can they help the PML-N before and during the polls,” he asked.

It may be noted Tauqeer Shah is currently serving as the secretary to the caretaker prime minister.

Similarly, Mohsin Naqvi had never been a “PML-N man”, he added.

To a question about a number of development projects the caretaker administration initiated in the constituencies of senior PML-N leaders, Mr Khan said that most of them were abandoned by the PTI government. “None of the development projects are aimed at benefiting the PML-N in polls,” he asserted.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2023