DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 05, 2023

India demands Canadian diplomats leave over killing row

AFP Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 07:02pm

India confirmed on Thursday that it had demanded a further reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence, following reports that New Delhi had ordered dozens of foreign service officers repatriated in a dispute over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

Relations between Delhi and Ottawa nosedived two weeks ago when Canada raised the possibility of Indian government involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver in June.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in Nijjar’s killing was “absurd”.

Indian foreign ministry chief spokesman Arindam Bagchi would not confirm a Financial Times report this week that Canada had been told to repatriate 41 of its 62 diplomats by October 10.

But he did say that India “assumed that there would be a reduction” in Canada’s presence after asking Ottawa to match the number of diplomats New Delhi had serving there.

“Given the much higher diplomatic presence of Canadian diplomats here, and their continued interference in our internal affairs, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence,” he told reporters at a regular news briefing.

India has already advised its nationals against travelling to parts of Canada and has temporarily stopped processing visa applications to Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described the situation as “extremely difficult” and said on Tuesday that Ottawa was seeking to avoid escalating the situation.

The affair has complicated US government overtures to India, which have seen both countries steadily upgrade their relations over recent years.

Washington views New Delhi as a key ally in countering Chinese influence in the Asia-Pacific region. Both are members of the Quad strategic grouping alongside Japan and Australia.

US news outlet Politico said Eric Garcetti, Washington’s ambassador to India, had warned that ties “could get worse for a time” and may warrant a reduction in contact with Indian officials.

A spokesman for the US embassy in New Delhi dismissed the reports.

“Ambassador Garcetti is working hard every day to deepen the partnership between the people and governments of the United States and India,” the spokesman said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Targeting Afghans
Updated 05 Oct, 2023

Targeting Afghans

Afghans are part of the region’s sociopolitical fabric and cannot be wished away. Abandoning them in haste will only sow seeds of future discord.
Reimagining politics
05 Oct, 2023

Reimagining politics

IN addition to the establishment’s incessant meddling in political matters, the lack of internal democracy within...
Attack on Indian media
05 Oct, 2023

Attack on Indian media

THERE are only seven months to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces voters for a tough third term....
Anti-smuggling drive
Updated 04 Oct, 2023

Anti-smuggling drive

Smuggling is eating into the economy, weakening it and imposing enormous costs on the manufacturing industry, jobs and public well-being.
Deadly trade
Updated 04 Oct, 2023

Deadly trade

Not only is the physical well-being of individuals at risk, the ethical fibre of our medical community is also threatened.
Caucasus conflict
04 Oct, 2023

Caucasus conflict

AFTER more than three decades of stalemate, the bloody conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh may be headed for a conclusion....