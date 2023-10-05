England’s Joe Root hits first 50 of World Cup 2023 against New Zealand

England batsman Joe Root hit the first half-century of the World Cup on Thursday as the defending champions took on New Zealand in the tournament’s opening game.

The former England Test captain raised his 37th ODI half-century off 57 balls laced with two fours and one six off a reverse scoop shot. England reached 166-4 in 30 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and put defending champions England in to bat in the opener with the English missing their talisman Ben Stokes due to a hip injury.

The clash, at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, is a rematch of the epic 2019 final when England won a tied game on boundary countback.

Captains of the New Zealand and England cricket teams flip the coin ahead of the first World Cup 2023 clash. — DawnNewsTV

Tom Latham leads New Zealand, who will be without regular captain Kane Williamson and pace bowler Tim Southee, both recovering from injuries.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is also out due to a niggle.

“Looks a reasonably good surface. Hopefully later on it gets better to bat,” Latham said at the toss. “Preparation has been great.”

England skipper Jos Buttler confirmed Stokes is out with a “niggle with his hip”.

Harry Brook comes in for Stokes, who was selected for the World Cup as a specialist batsman but will be unable to bowl due to a long-standing knee injury.

Buttler said they would have bowled first had he won the toss.

“Looks a really good wicket. Preparation has been okay,” said Buttler at the toss. “Had a good series against New Zealand at home. Very proud of the achievement four years ago.”

The 13th edition of the World Cup has 10 teams and will run for 45 days in 10 Indian cities with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Line ups

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND) TV Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)