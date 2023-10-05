‘Miscreants’ thrash policemen deputed outside PTI head office in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified persons attacked some policemen deputed outside the Karachi headquarters of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, called Insaf House, on Wednesday, police said.

The PTI, however, distanced itself from any such act and said its workers had nothing to do with the attack.

Tipu Sultan SHO Shoukat Ali said some 20-25 attackers on 10-12 motorcycles arrived at the PTI office located in Block-6 of PECHS.

First they chanted slogans and demanded release of incarcerated PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said the suspects were armed with sticks, stones and pistols as well. They held down the policemen posted at the office, tore off their clothes and attacked them with stones.

Police register rioting, illicit weapon cases; PTI condemns incidents, claims its workers were not involved

Contingents of police rushed to the spot after receiving a call on Madadgar-15 from a citizen.

However, the suspects fled before arrival of police, leaving behind one pistol, which was seized by police for investigative purposes, added the SHO. The officer further said that two separate FIRs were registered against the suspects on behalf of the state through a police officer pertaining to riots, illegal arms, etc.

The officer added that the party office was closed. He said following the incident, three police mobiles had been deployed there as it was a residential area.

According to the FIR lodged on the complaint of ASI Shamoon Daniyal, the suspects were charged and they chanted slogans for release of Imran Khan at around 1pm.

Some of them were armed with sticks while others possessed arms. The police rushed to the spot and tried to disperse them. They attacked the police with stones and started beating two policemen Gul Faraz and Adil Rehman.

PTI condemns attack on police

Condemning the incident, the PTI Karachi said that the party and their workers had nothing to do with the miscreants who attacked the policemen.

A statement issued by the party also sought transparent investigation into the incident by police and speedy probe to “expose those elements maligning the image of a democratic party”.

“The area and street where Insaf House is located has enough CCTV cameras which may help identify the attackers and track their route. The party strongly condemn the incident and believes that they are the same miscreants who are constantly behind a campaign to damage the PTI’s image,” it said.

