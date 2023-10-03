Knee injury forces Arshad Nadeem out of Asian Games a day before javelin throw final

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was on Tuesday ruled out of the Asian Games, under way in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, due to a chronic knee injury, the athlete confirmed to Dawn.com.

Nadeem, a trailblazer and beacon of hope for the future of athletics in the country, won silver at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest earlier this year.

However, in a big blow for his fans, the athlete dropped out of the Asian Games just a day before the tournament’s Men’s Javelin Throw final, scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Chef de Mission at the Asian Games, Nadeem had complained of “persistent pain for several weeks” at the first training session in Hangzhou on Sept 27.

It said the concern had become particularly pressing in the aftermath of the World Athletics Championship.

“On Oct 2, he again complained of pain in the right knee and express a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the Javelin Throw event at the Asian Games,” the statement said.

Subsequently, the Pakistan contingent’s chief medical officer recommended a comprehensive check-up of Nadeem who then underwent a thorough examination, including a non-invasive test i.e. MRI at a local hospital here in Hangzhou.

“After consulting the medical personnel, Nadeem has now decided not to participate in the Asian Games in order to prevent any untoward situation that may hinder his training program and participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the statement concluded.