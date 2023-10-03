DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 03, 2023

Shehbaz reviews preparations for Nawaz’s reception

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 09:44am

LAHORE: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with party leaders reviewed arran­gements for according warm welcome to former prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on his return from London later this month.

While addressing the meeting, which was attended by Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and Pervaiz Rashid among others, in Model Town, the PML-N president blamed the PTI government for current economic woes.

The party leaders one by one told Mr Shehbaz about the progress about the targets given to them to make Mr Nawaz’s return a “successful show”.

On the occasion, the PML-N president praised his elder brother for facing tough times after his removal from power in 2017.

He said the PML-N government, under the leadership of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, would overcome the economic crisis like it did to end power load-shedding in the past.

“Nawaz Sharif has always made the impossible possible. He will manage to handle the challenges the country is facing today,” he said, adding that unity, peace and progress was a national agenda that the PML-N under Nawaz Sharif would pursue.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2023

