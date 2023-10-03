Marquee staffers in Sahiwal booked over hidden cameras in bridal room

SAHIWAL: Farid Town police booked the manager and assistant manger of a wedding marquee at 96/6-R village, allegedly involved in making videos of the bridal dressing room through hidden cameras.

Complainant Muhammad Arshad, a resident of 94/6-R village said he booked Grand Imperial Marriage Hall for the wedding (Barat) of her daughter on September 1, 2023.

Arshad said his daughter went into the bridal dressing room and was about to change her dress when she and her mother heard mysterious voices across the room’s wall.

Arshad said that on being informed of the matter by his wife, he, along with his son Ali Akbar and cousin Tariq Hussain, went to the adjacent room where they found a video recording setup linked to hidden cameras installed in the bridal room.

Arshad told police that when they entered the room, a man pointed pistol at them, while the manager and his assistant fled the scene.

The complainant then called the police on 15 helpline and got the manger Umer Iqbal and assistant Javed Munir arrested.

The police have registered a case (FIR No 1495/23) against the both suspects and their accomplice who had pointed gun at the complainant, under sections 292 and 506/B of the

PPC on the complaint of Arshad.The complainant demanded the district police officer to order a thorough probe into the issue and recovery of all the videos made by the suspects, which they might have been using to blackmail and exploit married women.

