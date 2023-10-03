DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 03, 2023

Marquee staffers in Sahiwal booked over hidden cameras in bridal room

Our Correspondent Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 10:45am

SAHIWAL: Farid Town police booked the manager and assistant manger of a wedding marquee at 96/6-R village, allegedly involved in making videos of the bridal dressing room through hidden cameras.

Complainant Muhammad Arshad, a resident of 94/6-R village said he booked Grand Imperial Marriage Hall for the wedding (Barat) of her daughter on September 1, 2023.

Arshad said his daughter went into the bridal dressing room and was about to change her dress when she and her mother heard mysterious voices across the room’s wall.

Arshad said that on being informed of the matter by his wife, he, along with his son Ali Akbar and cousin Tariq Hussain, went to the adjacent room where they found a video recording setup linked to hidden cameras installed in the bridal room.

Arshad told police that when they entered the room, a man pointed pistol at them, while the manager and his assistant fled the scene.

The complainant then called the police on 15 helpline and got the manger Umer Iqbal and assistant Javed Munir arrested.

The police have registered a case (FIR No 1495/23) against the both suspects and their accomplice who had pointed gun at the complainant, under sections 292 and 506/B of the

PPC on the complaint of Arshad.The complainant demanded the district police officer to order a thorough probe into the issue and recovery of all the videos made by the suspects, which they might have been using to blackmail and exploit married women.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From hero to zero

From hero to zero

Arifa Noor
The infighting as the country tumbles from regime to regime and from set-up to set-up is so great that it infects everything around it.

Editorial

Relying on debt
Updated 03 Oct, 2023

Relying on debt

Sadly, the ruling military and civil elite haven’t grasped the seriousness of the economic crises.
Palestine abandoned
03 Oct, 2023

Palestine abandoned

IT appears to be only a matter of time before a normalisation deal is announced between Saudi Arabia and Israel....
Killjoys in Swat
03 Oct, 2023

Killjoys in Swat

IN yet another blow to women’s rights in Pakistan, a group of young, spirited girls seeking to participate in a...
Faizabad redux
Updated 02 Oct, 2023

Faizabad redux

TLP was allowed to flourish despite its virulent ideology, recurrently causing immense embarrassment for Pakistani authorities in later years.
Exporting beggars
02 Oct, 2023

Exporting beggars

A RECENT revelation by the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis during a briefing to the Senate has...
Brutalising society
02 Oct, 2023

Brutalising society

THE Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed a bill last week with a majority vote that favoured the public...