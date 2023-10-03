DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 03, 2023

Moeen fires England to victory over Bangladesh

Reuters Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 10:33am
ENGLAND captain Jos Buttler plays a lofted shot during the World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.—AFP
ENGLAND captain Jos Buttler plays a lofted shot during the World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.—AFP

GUWAHATI: Moeen Ali smashed a quickfire half century to guide champions England to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected World Cup warm-up game here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a revised target of 197 in 37 overs following a lengthy rain interruption, England were hurried along by Moeen’s blistering knock of 56 off 39 balls, with the all-rounder hitting two fours and six sixes.

Jonny Bairstow (34), Joe Root (26 not out) and captain Jos Buttler (30) also made telling contributions, while Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman picked up two early wickets, dismissing both openers.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat, with over half of their 188 runs coming through Tanzid Hasan (45) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74).

England, keen to quickly acclimatise to the conditions after their first warm-up match against hosts India was washed out , employed nine different bowlers, five of whom took wickets, but Reece Topley stood out with figures of 3-23 in five overs.

England begin their 50-over World Cup title defence with a clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

“Very valuable, obviously didn’t have the first game,” Moeen said. “More important for the bowlers, invaluable time in the field.

“I just want to play how I can play. Sometimes you have to adapt. Play to your strengths. Felt like I played well so wanted to keep the momentum.

“We’re ready [for the opener], got enough time. Going to be a massive game, NZ are a dangerous side, but we’re ready.”

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in their first match of the World Cup on Oct 7.

NZ EDGE SOUTH AFRICA

In another rain-hit World Cup warm-up on Monday, Devon Conway scored a half-century to guide New Zealand to a seven-run victory over South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chasing 322 for victory, South Africa were 211 for four with 13 overs left when the rain came, leaving them stranded at seven runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis (DL) par score.

New Zealand, the 2019 runners-up, won the toss and opted to bat with opener Conway hitting a 73-ball 78 to lay the platform for the Black Caps.

Captain Kane Williamson, who will skip Thursday’s tournament opener as he continues to recover from a knee injury, also contributed 37 runs.

Conway and Williamson then left the field retired hurt, but both retirements appeared to be precautionary.

Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets apiece as New Zealand ended on 321-6.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock was the cornerstone of South Africa’s innings and was involved in partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Heinrich Klaasen (39).

With De Kock looking sharp and still batting on 84 not out when the match was interrupted, South Africa will likely feel aggrieved at the outcome. The Proteas face Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From hero to zero

From hero to zero

Arifa Noor
The infighting as the country tumbles from regime to regime and from set-up to set-up is so great that it infects everything around it.

Editorial

Relying on debt
Updated 03 Oct, 2023

Relying on debt

Sadly, the ruling military and civil elite haven’t grasped the seriousness of the economic crises.
Palestine abandoned
03 Oct, 2023

Palestine abandoned

IT appears to be only a matter of time before a normalisation deal is announced between Saudi Arabia and Israel....
Killjoys in Swat
03 Oct, 2023

Killjoys in Swat

IN yet another blow to women’s rights in Pakistan, a group of young, spirited girls seeking to participate in a...
Faizabad redux
Updated 02 Oct, 2023

Faizabad redux

TLP was allowed to flourish despite its virulent ideology, recurrently causing immense embarrassment for Pakistani authorities in later years.
Exporting beggars
02 Oct, 2023

Exporting beggars

A RECENT revelation by the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis during a briefing to the Senate has...
Brutalising society
02 Oct, 2023

Brutalising society

THE Senate Standing Committee on Interior passed a bill last week with a majority vote that favoured the public...