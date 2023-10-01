DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 01, 2023

Imran, Qureshi named ‘principal accused’ in cipher case

Malik Asad Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) on Saturday filed a challan (charge sheet) in the Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act, declaring former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi principal accused in the cipher case.

The other suspects in the case, including former principal secretary Azam Khan and former federal minister Asad Umar, have been placed in column 2 of the challan, sources privy to the development said. The names of the accused not sent up for trial included in this column. The absconders’ names are also included in this column, but with red ink.

PTI leaders Imran Khan and Mr Qureshi have been placed in column 3 that describes the names and addresses of the accused sent for trial.

The FIA invoked in the challan sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act which may lead to death sentence, or two to 14 years’ imprisonment, if proved.

PTI rejects FIA challan, reiterates demand for judicial inquiry

While the investigation agency cited 27 witnesses in the challan, the sources said that about a dozen of them would be produced in the witness box.

The star witness, Azam Khan, has already testified against Imran Khan. His statement emerged following his months-long disappearance. He has reportedly stated that the former premier used the confidential document to divert public attention from the no-confidence motion filed against him in parliament at the time.

The statement further alleged that the PTI chief told Azam Khan that he would display the cipher to the public and “twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy was being hatched in collusion with local partners and play the victim card”.

According to the statement, Mr Azam had handed over the cipher to Mr Imran who later told him that he had misplaced it and did not return it despite repeated requests.

The FIA submitted the challan before the trial court at a time when Mr Khan filed a petition seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

His counsel, besides other arguments, pointed out that the prosecution did not submit the challan.

PTI’s reaction

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf vehemently rejected the FIA challan and reiterated the demand for the formation of a high-level judicial commission to probe the cipher conspiracy so as to bring the truth to the fore.

A PTI spokesperson said the FIA’s challan filed against party chief Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was “meaningless and worthless like the fake and bogus cipher case itself”. “It is the fact that the cipher is still present in the Foreign Office in its original state, which proves the allegations levelled against the former prime minister are baseless.”

The spokesperson said the federal cabinet had declassified the paraphrased version of the cipher which the Foreign Office provided after which the Official Secrets Act could not be applied and the case died its own death, as the original cipher is coded and only the Foreign Office has access to it.

He recalled that the PTI chairman repeatedly demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the cipher for which letters were also sent to the president and chief justice of Pakistan, but no progress had been made till date.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Massacre again
01 Oct, 2023

Massacre again

A DAY of celebration turned into a bloodbath in Mastung and Hangu, as terrorists attacked an Eid Miladun Nabi event...
A refuge no longer
01 Oct, 2023

A refuge no longer

SEPTEMBER has seen an alarming rise in the rounding up and detention of Afghan refugees. Pakistani authorities cite...
Whither justice?
01 Oct, 2023

Whither justice?

THE challenge is to ensure bestial tragedies are remembered. Two cases of femicide, involving men from Pakistan’s...
Moving forward
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Moving forward

It is hoped that the ECP followed the set rules diligently while demarcating constituency boundaries.
Pipeline in stasis
Updated 30 Sep, 2023

Pipeline in stasis

If finding dollars to fund the scheme is difficult, alternative currencies can be used.
Playing in India
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Playing in India

WITH visa issues resolved, and after slight alterations in travel plans, Pakistan’s cricket team finally touched...