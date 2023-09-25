DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 25, 2023

Sell assets of corrupt rulers to repay foreign loans, says JI’s Siraj

Saleem Shahid Published September 25, 2023 Updated September 25, 2023 09:50am
QUETTA: Children hold banners reading ‘we have no access to electricity and gas’, ‘let’s overcome inflation and awaken the community’ and ‘enemy’s children are being provided education while we are forced to leave schools due to inflation’ during a protest, on Sunday. Similar demonstrations against the recent surge in petrol and electricity prices were organised by the Jamaat-i-Islami in several cities.—AFP
QUETTA: Children hold banners reading ‘we have no access to electricity and gas’, ‘let’s overcome inflation and awaken the community’ and ‘enemy’s children are being provided education while we are forced to leave schools due to inflation’ during a protest, on Sunday. Similar demonstrations against the recent surge in petrol and electricity prices were organised by the Jamaat-i-Islami in several cities.—AFP

QUETTA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has said that the assets of former rulers and others who looted the national resources should be sold to repay the foreign loans, which pose a significant burden on the country’s economy.

Speaking to participants of a protest sit-in staged by Balochistan JI near the Governor House Quetta on Sunday, he said that huge loans were acquired by the rulers, and now they are imposing the burden of repayment on the people, as per the IMF’s demands.

A large number of JI workers, supporters, and other individuals gathered in the afternoon, responding to Balochistan JI’s appeal.

This gathering led to traffic blockages in the red zone and surrounding areas, and the sit-in continued into the late evening. JI’s provincial emir Mau­lana Abdul Haq Hashmi and other leaders were also present at the sit-in.

Mr Haq strongly criticised the previous governments, holding them responsible for the worsening economy of the country due to their involvement in looting and plundering national resources, resulting in increased inflation and price hikes.

“Governments around the world present their budgets once a year, while Pakistan is the only country where rulers present budgets on a daily basis,” Mr Haq said, adding that the rulers burden the people every day with price hikes while filling their pockets with national resources, thereby pushing the country’s economy to the brink of disaster.

“The 250 million people of the country cannot manage their daily affairs as their purchasing power has become zero due to wro­ng policies of the rulers.”

Skyrocketing price hikes have severely affected the poor, and heavy utility bills, including electricity and gas, have made life difficult for common people, he added.

Referring to the situation in Balochistan, he said that the poverty rate in the province is higher than in other provinces, as the people lack jobs and basic facilities such as education, healthcare, drinking water and communication.

“The chairman of the Senate and the Chief Justice of Balochistan should play their role in resolving the province’s issues,” he said.

The JI emir also pointed out that the prices of essential items in Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh are lower than in Pakistan, and their economies are improving, while Pakistan faces a dire situation.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On the brink
Updated 25 Sep, 2023

On the brink

Everyone and every sector has to rise together, in sync, if this country is to put itself on a progressive trajectory.
Sanaullah’s remarks
25 Sep, 2023

Sanaullah’s remarks

THE hypocrisy of our democratic leadership is a gift that keeps giving. Last week, the president of the PML-N in...
Print in digital age
25 Sep, 2023

Print in digital age

THERE is a shocking amount of disinformation out there in the Information Age. While electronic and social media ...
World Cup squad
24 Sep, 2023

World Cup squad

THE stress was on continuity — trusting and backing players who had been with the team — as Pakistan’s squad...
Mirwaiz freed
Updated 24 Sep, 2023

Mirwaiz freed

It is safe to assume that the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not have been possible without the green light from New Delhi.
Beyond lip service
24 Sep, 2023

Beyond lip service

UN SECRETARY GENERAL António Guterres did not mince words at the recently held Climate Ambition Summit: “Humanity...