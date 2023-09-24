DAWN.COM Logo

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to set up women’s cricket final with India at Asian Games

AFP Published September 24, 2023 Updated September 24, 2023 03:37pm

In-form Sri Lanka, fresh from a stunning Twenty20 series victory in England, beat Pakistan by six wickets on Sunday to reach the women’s cricket final at the Asian Games and set up a clash with India.

Pakistan never got going on a difficult batting surface affected by days of rain at the Zhejiang University of Technology ground in Hangzhou, and could only muster a below-par 75-9 in their 20 overs.

Left-arm medium pace bowler Udeshika Prabodhani led the Sri Lankan attack with three wickets and Kavisha Dilhari took two with her off-spin.

Sri Lanka sauntered to their target with 21 balls to spare to spark wild celebrations as their players ran onto the field to high-five and hug each other.

Earlier, the Indians routed Bangladesh for 51 on the same ground with all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, only drafted into the squad as a last-minute replacement, taking four wickets.

They wasted no time in racing to an eight-wicket victory with more than 11 overs remaining as Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with an unbeaten 20.

Rodrigues is yet to be dismissed in the Asian Games, scoring 47 not out in the quarter-final against Malaysia, which was later abandoned because of rain.

It was the second time in just over a week that Sri Lankan cricketers had proven party-poopers by preventing a Pakistan-India major cricket final.

The country’s men’s team beat Pakistan in the semi-final of the 50-over Asia Cup in Colombo to prevent a final showdown against their fierce rivals India.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka’s women secured a historic first-ever white-ball series triumph over England, winning 2-1.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off for bronze on Monday before India takes on Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match.

