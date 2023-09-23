Asian Games: Pakistan reach volleyball quarter-finals

HANGZHOU: Pakistan overwhelmed South Korea in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals of the Asian Games men’s volleyball competition on Friday.

Pakistan recorded nine blocks and three aces in a 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 win in their round of 12 match at the China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium in Shaoxing on the western outskirts of Hangzhou.

Pakistan will now face Qatar in their last-eight clash with the winner advancing to a semi-final against Iran.

Pakistan had a height advantage against the Koreans as they took a 9-5 lead early in the first set, the middle-blockers shutting their opponents’ spikes and helping them seize the initiative.

Pakistan middle blockers’ quick hits and cross-court shots shook up Korea’s defence in the second set. South Korea pulled even at 14-14 on Pakistan’s turnovers, but ended up dropping the set after failing to cut off Pakistan’s assaults.

The third set was tighter affair but Pakistan eventually took an 11-7 lead and eventually sealed the tie.

