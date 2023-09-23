DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 24, 2023

Russia’s FM Lavrov dismisses Ukraine peace plan, UN bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

Reuters Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 11:40pm

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Ukraine’s proposed peace plan as well as the latest UN proposals to revive the Black Sea grain initiative were both “not realistic”.

Lavrov spoke after a week of intense global diplomacy at the annual gathering of world leaders at UN headquarters in New York where Ukraine and its Western allies sought to drum up support for Kyiv as it fights a war on its territory against the invading Russia.

“It is completely not feasible,” Lavrov said of a 10-point peace blueprint promoted by Kyiv. “It is not possible to implement this. It’s not realistic and everybody understands this, but at the same time, they say this is the only basis for negotiations.”

He said the conflict would be resolved on the battlefield if Kyiv and the West stuck to that stance.

Lavrov added that Moscow left the Black Sea grain initiative because promises made to Russia — including on removing sanctions on a Russian bank and reconnecting it to the global Swift payment system — had not been met.

He said the latest UN proposals to revive that export corridor for Ukrainian agricultural products were “simply not realistic”.

Lavrov said he would visit Pyongyang next month to continue negotiations with his counterpart there off the back of recent agreements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Moscow.

Lavrov accused the West of a neo-colonial mindset in its overtures to the Global South to win backing for Ukraine in the war.

Instead, Lavrov spoke of a “global majority” that was being duped by the West, which he described as an “empire of lies”.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF chief’s advice
Updated 23 Sep, 2023

IMF chief’s advice

Pakistan's prolonged fiscal deficit, surpassing 7pc, stems from the government's reluctance to widen the tax base.
No closure
Updated 23 Sep, 2023

No closure

WHAT is a Pakistani life worth in the eyes of the state? Clearly not enough, if one were to draw a comparison with...
Missing footballers
23 Sep, 2023

Missing footballers

IN the nation’s living memory, Balochistan’s burns have never run dry. The province has grappled with historical...
Lawless city
22 Sep, 2023

Lawless city

A GRIM milestone has just been passed in Karachi. The recent death of a teenage robbery victim brings the number of...
Another Sharif trip
22 Sep, 2023

Another Sharif trip

THE sudden arrival of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, a mere 48 hours after he touched down in...
Delayed elections
Updated 22 Sep, 2023

Delayed elections

If ECP wishes to affirm that it is serious, it should start moving on all pending matters so that the possibility of any further delay is minimised.