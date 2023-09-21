Pakistan women eye third gold at Asiad

HANGZHOU: Pakistan will being eyeing their third women’s cricket Asian Games gold medal when they take on Indonesia in the event’s quarter-final on Thursday.

The Nida Dar-led side qualified directly for the last-four being one of the top four sides in the International Cricket Council’s T20 rankings.

Pakistan’s form in the format is exceptional and they go into the Games with the recent series sweep of T20 World Cup finalists South Africa on their back.

During the series played at the National Bank Stadium here, right-handed opening batter Sidra Amin top-scored for the hosts, scoring 133 runs across the three matches at an average of 44.33. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu topped the bowling charts alongside fellow left-armer Sadia Iqbal with four wickets apiece.

The national side have previously won gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 iterations of the Asian Games.

“After practicing for two days here in Hangzhou, we are all set to play Indonesia tomorrow,” Nida said in a statement on the eve of their match. “The Asian Games hold a special place in our hearts, and we are determined to bring home another gold medal.

“That we enter this tournament after having beaten South Africa comprehensively in the T20I series will certainly help us and we look forward on carrying that momentum. The players are up for showcasing their skills on the field again.”

The semi-finals will be played on September 24, while the final and the bronze medal fixture will take place on the next day.

Squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2023