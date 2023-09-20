DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 20, 2023

Hindu man returns home after being abducted by bandits in Sindh’s Kashmore

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published September 20, 2023 Updated September 20, 2023 03:57pm

A Hindu hostage, among five people abducted by riverine bandits earlier this month, has been recovered, according to family.

Earlier this month, citizens had staged sit-ins for the recovery of members of the Hindu community who had been abducted in Kashmore, including Mukhi Jagdish Kumar, Sagar Kumar, Jaideep Kumar, Dr Munir Naij and Mushtaq Ali Mumdani.

On September 4, Mukhi Jagdish Kumar and Jaideep Kumar were recovered during a police encounter with the kidnappers. A day later, Dr Munir Naij was also recovered.

According to family, a fourth hostage, Sagar Kumar, reached home in Kashmore on Tuesday night after being held hostage for over a month.

Sagar’s brother, Sunil, told Dawn.com that the former was kidnapped on August 9, confirming that he had reached home. “Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kahsmore Rohal Khoso brought him to our house late last night,” Sunil said.

He added that Sagar was unwell and appeared to be suffering from malaria. “I have taken him to the clinic for laboratory tests. He can’t speak for now,” he said.

Last week, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar had ordered authorities to suspend internet services in katcha (riverine) areas of the province as law enforcement agencies intensified operations against bandits holding people hostage.

The directives from the provincial chief executive had come a day after Sindh’s caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights, Muhammed Umar Soomro, issued a stern warning that any feudal lord or politician found to be associated with dacoits would be subject to legal proceedings.

Separately, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had also written a letter to Sindh Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar and the provincial home department in which it had raised alarm over the failure to recover the remaining hostages.

The SHRC also conveyed the report of its fact-finding mission sent to the district led by its member Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani to observe a protest organised by the Hindu community and civil society, and assess the human rights violations there.

According to a SHRC press release, upon assessment, the commission found growing mistrust of public in local police with respect to transparency of their operations against the outlaws, under-reported cases, discrepancies in the number of abductees and the overall police cooperation.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sikh activist’s murder
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

Sikh activist’s murder

Perhaps Indians have taken a page out of Mossad’s handbook in organising a hit on an individual they considered a ‘terrorist’.
ECP’s preparations
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

ECP’s preparations

The revision of the delimitation timeline still does not mean elections will be held according to the constitutional schedule.
Futures on hold
20 Sep, 2023

Futures on hold

IT is a sad turn of events when one is caught between choosing to fill their fuel tanks to get to work or paying the...
The Isa epoch
Updated 19 Sep, 2023

The Isa epoch

It is precisely these challenges that lend CJP Isa the opportunity to carve out a legacy of robust judicial leadership.
MDCAT cheating
19 Sep, 2023

MDCAT cheating

THE crisis of dishonesty that afflicts all sectors of Pakistani society includes academia. Unfortunately, the resort...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 19 Sep, 2023

Missing anchorperson

Every day this case is prolonged is an injustice to Imran Riaz Khan and his worried family.