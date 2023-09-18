DAWN.COM Logo

Domki vows measures to preserve Gandhara civilisation

Saleem Shahid Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 07:08am
A bird’s eye view of the Buddhist Gandhara heritage in Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad’s Twitter account
A bird’s eye view of the Buddhist Gandhara heritage in Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad’s Twitter account

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki has said the Gandhara civilisation has a significant importance in the international identification of Pakistan and measures were being taken to preserve the historical sites of Balochistan.

In a meeting with Dr Ramesh Kumar, the chairman of the Prime Minister Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism, the chief minister discussed opportunities for the promotion of tourism and said every possible step was being taken to make the tourist sites of Balochistan more effective.

The government has been trying to ensure basic facilities for tourists on these sites, he said.

Mr Domki termed the Gandhara civilisation an example of brotherhood and tolerance and said it would foster unity in the country.

The Gandhara corridor, connecting Islamabad with Buddhist countries via air, will promote tourism and lead to an influx of tourists in Pakistan, Mr Domki said.

Dr Kumar, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, briefed the CM about the Gandhara corridor project and said there were two archaeological sites of Gandhara civilisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five in Sindh, one in Balochistan, ten in Punjab and four in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Kumar thanked the Balochistan government for preserving historical sites of the Hindu community, including the Hinglaj Mata temple in Lasbela district.

The chief minister ensured the government would issue annual funds for the welfare of the Hindu community.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2023

