DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 16, 2023

Probe launched after US cop recorded mocking 23-year-old Indian woman killed by police car

Dawn.com Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 10:32pm

An investigation is under way against a police officer in Seattle, US, after bodycam footage recorded him laughing at an Indian woman fatally struck by a patrol car, according to a BBC report.

On January 23, Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus, lost her life when she was struck by a police car while crossing the street.

The officer in question, identified as Daniel Auderer, had been dispatched to the crash site, as indicated in the police documents.

The following day, Auderer’s body-worn camera captured a phone call in which he could be heard discussing the incident.

“She is dead,” the officer was heard saying before laughing. “No, it’s a regular person. Yeah, just write a cheque,” he said, before laughing again, the BBC report said.

“Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Auderer was purportedly engaged in a conversation with union president Mike Solan.

For his part, the officer has claimed that his remarks were “misconstrued” and “taken out of context”.

Earlier this week, the Seattle Police Department issued a statement revealing that the conversation came to light through an employee who had encountered it “in the routine course of business,” the BBC reported.

The employee concerned expressed apprehensions about the content of the statements and subsequently raised these concerns up the hierarchy, the report added.

Following this, authorities transferred the case to the Office of Police Accountability, the entity responsible for probing police misconduct.

“This agency is currently scrutinising the circumstances surrounding the statements and evaluating whether any policies were infringed upon,” the Seattle Police Department said.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has called the handling of Kandula’s death “deeply troubling”.

The consulate said on X that they have contacted state and local authorities in addition to officials in Washington, demanding a “thorough investigation” and “action against those involved in this tragic case”.

Indian news website NDTV reported that the US government has assured India of a quick and fair investigation into the death of Kandula.

“Senior administration officials are believed to have assured India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, that the entire incident has been taken very seriously by them,” it stated.

The NDTV report added that Seattle City Mayor Bruce Harrell has written a letter to the victim’s family, saying that the comments made by one person do not reflect the feelings of the city or the communities that call it home.

“We recognise that Jaahnavi’s death is a loss for our whole community – the loss of a young woman who had so much life ahead of her to do amazing things and share that joy with loved ones,” Harrell said in his communication to the Kandula family.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Monetary policy
Updated 15 Sep, 2023

Monetary policy

Monetary policy as an instrument to check price hike has lost its effectiveness in current economic structure and existing political uncertainty.
Endgame?
15 Sep, 2023

Endgame?

LIKE the hapless king on a chessboard, our president flees from square to square, only to find himself being checked...
Countering intolerance
15 Sep, 2023

Countering intolerance

IN order to take a firm stand against intolerance, it is imperative that the state, civil society and progressive...
Nawaz’s return
Updated 14 Sep, 2023

Nawaz’s return

After return, Nawaz must call for timely elections and face the decisions of a public crushed by multiple economic burdens.
Afghan reckoning
14 Sep, 2023

Afghan reckoning

TWO years after the US completed its chaotic retreat from Afghanistan, and handed the country back to the Taliban,...
Pest attack
14 Sep, 2023

Pest attack

THE whitefly attack on the cotton crop is back to haunt growers from south Punjab. Market news suggests a ...