Punjab Arts Council revokes approval for drama scripts due to repeat code violations

The Punjab Arts Council has ordered all its divisional directors to revoke approval for drama scripts due to “persistent violations of the code of conduct”, it emerged on Sunday.

The council’s September 7 order was also issued to all deputy commissioners across the province.

Acting on the order, the office of the Lahore Cantt assistant commissioner sent a notice, dated September 8, to the manager of the Shalimar Theatre revoking approval for all dramatic scripts.

“You are warned not to conduct any dramatic performance at your theatre unless approval is secured afresh from the Home Department,” the notice reads, adding that the assistant commissioner reserved the right to take legal action if any violation was discovered.

“You are reminded that the conduct of all dramatic performances, including those within cantonment limits, are subject to approval from the Home Department, Government of the Punjab, per rules made under The Dramatic Performances Act, 1876, through a dress rehearsal and approval of the script by a committee constituted under the Deputy Commissioner Office, Lahore,” the notice stated.

The curb comes amid a crackdown by the Punjab government on indecent performances in local theatres. The caretaker Punjab government had sealed more than 10 mega commercial theatres of Lahore division for violating the Drama Act. They were unsealed by the Lahore High Court on Friday.

Punjab caretaker Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir previously took decisive action against the proliferation of obscene dances in Gujranwala and Faisalabad. Orders were issued to remove the directors of the arts council in Faisalabad and Gujranwala from their positions due to their failure to curb the presence of indecent performances in local theatres.

Mir had underscored that stringent directives were dispatched to the heads of arts councils throughout Punjab, mandating rigorous oversight of stage productions. He had said swift and severe measures would be taken in response to any complaints arising in this regard.

Furthermore, Mir had said that efforts were under way to amend the Dramatic Performance Act of 1876, with the primary objective of eradicating obscenity from theatres. Once these amendments are enacted, all sealed theatres would be permitted to resume their operations, he had said.