DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2023

PCB hopeful of stronger Pak-India cricket ties as BCCI delegation arrives in Lahore

Dawn.com Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 06:56pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday expressed optimism about the future of cricketing relations between Pakistan and India and extended a warm welcome to a delegation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that arrived in Lahore today.

The visiting delegation comprised BCCI President Roger Binny and board’s Vice President Rajiv Shukla among others.

The visit of the high-level BCCI delegation comes during the ongoing Asia Cup that is being jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka under a hybrid model after the Indian cricket board refused last year to tour Pakistan for the tournament.

According to a Times Now report, it was the first visit of any BCCI delegation to Pakistan since November 2008. It said the delegation arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah Border.

“Our visit is related to cricket and Pakistan fans should enjoy the Asia Cup as impressive matches are being organised in the tournament,” Shukla told journalists in Lahore, who was flanked by the PCB chief and Binny.

In a brief interaction with the media after a meeting with PCB chief Ashraf, Shukla noted that the BCCI secretary was the chairperson of the Asian Cricket Council hence “it was incumbent upon us to make it here because Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup.”

He said the BCCI delegation also visited Sri Lanka’s Kandy last week.

Speaking on the occasion, Binny said he had last visited Pakistan in 2005.

“We are here to watch matches including the one of Afghanistan scheduled tomorrow as well as other matches [of the tournament] in the future,” he said in response to a query.

The PCB chief termed the arrival of the BCCI delegation “a great moment”.

Ashraf said he was thankful to the Indian delegation for accepting the PCB’s invitation and making it to Pakistan.

“If they (BCCI) reciprocate the same gesture, we will also respond accordingly,” the PCB chairman said, adding “We will grow together and the two boards will have stronger ties.”

According to reports, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is considering moving games in the Super Four round of the ongoing Asia Cup away from Colombo as wet weather looms over the Sri Lankan capital. However, no formal decision has been taken in this regard.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stymied growth
Updated 04 Sep, 2023

Stymied growth

Policymakers need to immediately focus on addressing the long-standing issues holding SMEs back from realising their full potential.
A senseless wait
04 Sep, 2023

A senseless wait

THE claim by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz that her father Nawaz Sharif will “end inflation” when he comes to Pakistan...
Arms for Taiwan
04 Sep, 2023

Arms for Taiwan

JUST as the Western effort to oust Russia from Ukraine has within it the seeds of a much bigger conflict in Europe,...
More action, please
03 Sep, 2023

More action, please

THE caretaker prime minister has faced a major challenge managing public expectations over the past week or so. When...
Dar’s delusion
Updated 03 Sep, 2023

Dar’s delusion

Dar lives in a world completely divorced from reality, a world where he can be a self-styled ‘saviour’.
Sports and government
03 Sep, 2023

Sports and government

CLEARLY, sports and politics are joined at the hip. This means that governments have a large say in the running of...