DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 03, 2023

JI to move Supreme Court against deals with IPPs: Sirajul Haq

Dawn.com Published September 3, 2023 Updated September 3, 2023 08:39pm
Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq addresses a press conference on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq addresses a press conference on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday blamed agreements made by past governments with independent power producers (IPPs) for the recent hike in electricity bills and announced that his party would be approaching the Supreme Court against the deals.

Last month, the power regulator raised the national average tariff by around Rs5 per unit, pushing the base unit power tariff from Rs24.82 to Rs29.78. On Aug 22, the government once again sought to raise the power rate by Rs3.55 per unit.

This sparked protest demonstrations led by traders and the public in various cities. Fuelled by their frustration with inflated power bills, people have taken to the streets in recent days against unbearable price hikes and inflated bills.

Yesterday, large parts of the country saw a shutter-down strike and protest rallies on the call of various traders’ bodies, as well as the JI, to protest taxing hikes in electricity bills and petroleum prices. Provincial capitals in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan remained completely shut, whereas Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad saw a partial shutdown.

Earlier today, the JI held a meeting to decide its future course of action on the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore after the meeting, Haq thanked the people and trader community for participating in Saturday’s strike, adding that it had sent a message to the government that “we don’t accept those agreements which past governments made with IPPs”.

Those who signed these deals had “betrayed the nation and committed injustice”, he added.

He said the strike had provided an opportunity for the caretaker government to renegotiate the deals, citing the public dissatisfaction and resentment at large with power costs.

Haq said that using the right to information on the IPP agreements, “we will go to the Supreme Court against these deals and unveil them before the nation”.

Additionally, he called for protests outside the governor houses in all four provinces and warned that the JI could go for a wheel-jam strike if the need arose and the increase in electricity prices was not reversed.

Haq was of the view that IPP deals had only benefitted elite classes while burdening the public at large.

The JI chief also assailed the rise in prices of petroleum products and called for it to be reversed as well.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More action, please
03 Sep, 2023

More action, please

THE caretaker prime minister has faced a major challenge managing public expectations over the past week or so. When...
Dar’s delusion
Updated 03 Sep, 2023

Dar’s delusion

Dar lives in a world completely divorced from reality, a world where he can be a self-styled ‘saviour’.
Sports and government
03 Sep, 2023

Sports and government

CLEARLY, sports and politics are joined at the hip. This means that governments have a large say in the running of...
ECP’s mantra
Updated 02 Sep, 2023

ECP’s mantra

If ECP believes it can't be forced by law to fulfill its constitutional duty, it may keep postponing elections using various excuses.
Bannu ambush
02 Sep, 2023

Bannu ambush

TERRORIST violence continues to take a heavy toll on our security personnel. At least nine troops were martyred when...
Missing persons
02 Sep, 2023

Missing persons

THE reaction of the interim Balochistan government to criticism of enforced disappearances in the country lays bare ...