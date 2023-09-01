DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 01, 2023

Kohli’s praise a ‘proud moment’ for me: Babar Azam

Dawn.com Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 03:07pm
Babar Azam giving an interview to Star Sports.— Photo courtest:Star Sports Youtube channel
Babar Azam giving an interview to Star Sports.— Photo courtest:Star Sports Youtube channel

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, has stated that it was a “proud moment” for him to have the former Indian captain Virat Kohli praise him in an interview during the T20 World Cup 2022.

In a video posted by the Indian sports channel, Star Sports, on Thursday, Babar answered how he felt regarding the comments given about him by the Indian batter.

The remarks come ahead of an electrifying matchup between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup tomorrow, which will be held at Pallekele Stadium in Sri Lanka.

“It feels very nice when someone passes such comments, and the way Virat Kohli made the comments is a very proud moment for me and it feels very nice,” the world number one batter said.

Babar stated that his urge to pick the brains of the then-Indian captain during his prime and to take something from Kohli helped him learn a lot.

’He was at his peak … I was thinking then that I should take something from him and I learned a lot from him at that time,“ Babar said.

He added that Kohli had answered the questions that he had in detail and it helped his technique a lot.

Speaking in an interview last year, Kohli said Babar was performing “so consistently and rightly so, he has amazing talent and I’ve always enjoyed watching him play”.

Recounting his history and first meeting with Babar at the 2019 cricket World Cup, Kohli said he had seen a lot of “regard and respect” from Azam from “day one”.

“That has not changed,” he added.

“It hasn’t changed because he is performing now and coming into his own. I don’t see his attitude or approach changing towards me which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in the foundations of his upbringing and his cricketing foundations as well are very solid,” the top-order batsman stated.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching him play,” he added.

Kohli also said players such as Azam “go a long way” and “inspire many”.

Babar’s interview comes two days prior to tomorrow’s clash with the neighbours in the Asia Cup who will go up against each other in what promises to be a high-voltage match.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Continuous decline
Updated 01 Sep, 2023

Continuous decline

The current state of the economy demands tough decisions that a temporary set-up is not capable of making.
Hiding the truth
01 Sep, 2023

Hiding the truth

THE BJP government has pulled out all the stops since revoking held Kashmir’s special status in 2019 to convince...
Cruel dramas
01 Sep, 2023

Cruel dramas

THE storyline is old but its insensitivity is impossible to ignore. Our entertainment industry has, for long, used...
Beyond reason
Updated 31 Aug, 2023

Beyond reason

There is not even the pretence of adhering to the law, only a relentless determination to erase all dissent.
Killer air
31 Aug, 2023

Killer air

AIR pollution in Pakistan — and in fact across South Asia — is shortening lifespans and affecting the overall...
Feline frenzy
31 Aug, 2023

Feline frenzy

IT is a testament to our people’s fabled ‘resilience’ that they let very little faze them. A lion breaks loose...