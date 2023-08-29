DAWN.COM Logo

Taliban ban on women in park condemned

AFP Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 08:02am

KABUL: Rights monitors condemned on Monday a ban on women visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, the latest curb shutting women out of public life under Taliban government rule.

The Taliban government’s morality ministry closed the Band-i-Amir national park to women at the weekend, claiming female visitors were failing to cover up with proper Islamic dress.

The park, 175 kilometres (110 miles) west of Kabul, is renowned for its striking blue lakes surrounded by sweeping cliffs.

The Bamyan province park is a hugely popular spot for domestic tourism and is regularly swarmed with Afghans relaxing at the shore or paddling the waters in rented boats.

Human Rights Watch’s Associate Women’s Rights Director Heather Barr said the decision to ban women was “cruel in a very intentional way”.

“Not content with depriving girls and women of education, employment and free movement, the Taliban also want to take from them parks and sport and now even nature,” she said in a separate statement.

“Step-by-step the walls are closing in on women as every home becomes a prison,” she said.

The Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Mohammad Khalid Hanafi justified the ban on Saturday on the grounds women were failing to wear hijabs properly.

“We must take action from today. We must prevent the non-observance of hijab,” he said during a visit to Bamyan province.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2023

