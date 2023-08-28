‘Massive’ operation planned to protect Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As incidents of firing in the air in the vicinity of the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi continue to pose a safety problem to aircraft as well as the base, the authorities have decided to launch a ‘massive operation’ to apprehend the individuals involved in this type of activity.

The police and the administration would also ensure the implementation of Section 144 in areas around the base to ensure flighty safety.

At a recent meeting of the District Bird Hazard Control Committee which was attended by the flight safety officer of PAF Base Nur Khan, district administration officials, Civil Aviation Authority representatives, and others.

Despite the committees having taken several decisions to control the firing, kite flying and garbage disposal to ensure the safety of flight operations, another incident occurred on August 22 when a stray bullet damaged a military transport aircraft, C-130, parked at the base. In the past, several such incidents have taken place.

Police to take action against kite flyers, celebratory firing

The flight safety officer briefed the committee about upcoming events and presented a survey of civil areas around the base to review the flight safety aspects. Red and critical zone areas have been identified as a 3.5km funnel area and a 5km area around the runway of the PAF base, as per the PAF officer.

The survey emphasised upon measures to be taken to curb the issues of “aerial firing, kite flying, garbage disposal and pigeon keeping/flying”.

The meeting decided on the implementation of the ban imposed under Section 144 and the launching of “massive and targeted” operations to stop firing and to apprehend individuals involved in these activities.

It was also decided to sensitise the local police to ensure immediate response in case of aerial firing with the collaboration of revenue field teams to be notified at the union council level. “And action taken against individuals involved in violating the law should be shared with the district administration on a regular basis,” the meeting decided.

It was also decided to implement strict measures to enforce the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Act, 2001 as well as action against kite sellers. It was also decided to take “strict and immediate action against homing pigeons” in the areas close to the proximity of PAF Base Nur Khan, especially in the areas identified by the flight safety officer.

Intensive proper and timely disposal of the solid waste in the Rawalpindi city area especially around the PAF Base would be ensured, it added.

The number of vehicles deployed for the disposal of garbage will be increased and the open dumps will be cleaned up within two days by the authorities concerned.

Further, intensive garbage lifting in view of sensitive flight operations be ensured to avert the occurrence of any undesirable situation, it was decided.

The submission of daily reports of cleanliness at the identified areas falling close to the proximity of the base would be ensured. Many incidents of aerial firing have been reported by the PAF Base Nur Khan authorities to the commissioner and police in which stray bullets landed in the sensitive areas of the base but the police have been unable to prevent this menace so far.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2023