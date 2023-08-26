Stray bullet damages C-130 at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A stray bullet damaged a stationary military transport aircraft C-130 at Nur Khan Airbase on Tuesday, police said on Friday.

Ft-Lt Yahya Mansoor, a resident of Nur Khan Airbase, registered an FIR with the Airport Police saying that their staff was inspecting the aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase when the incident occurred.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 6:30am. However, the FIR was registered on Thursday night under sections 337H (2) 188/427 of the Pakistan Penal Code with the Airport Police and investigation was launched.

In May this year, the PAF authorities had asked the commissioner, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi following firing around PAF Base Nur Khan, recovery of bullets’ cases and chemical thread and damage to a cabin’s windscreen by stray bullets early this year to enhance security arrangements to curb firing in the air around the base and impose section 144.

Similarly, a firing in the air incident caused closure of flying operation by the PAF at Nur Khan Airbase on Feb 24 and disturbed the then prime minister’s departure to Lahore.

An FIR had been registered with the Airport police on the complaint of chief protocol officer VVIP terminal under relevant sections of the law.

Efforts by police continued to trace individuals involved in firing in the air which caused closure of flying operations by the PAF at Nur Khan Airbase and disturbed Prime Minister’s departure to Lahore due to flight safety.

For a safe operational environment from Nur Khan Base for VVIP movements, the authorities had asked the district administration of Rawalpindi to implement section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) efficiently.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023