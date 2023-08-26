Four gunned down in Kalat, Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: Four people were killed in two separate attacks in Khuzdar and Kalat on Friday.

A man and his two wives were gunned down by armed men who barged into a house in the Killi Rodini area of Kalat, according to the police.

The attackers opened indiscriminate fire resulting in the killings of Muhammad Hayat and his two wives on the spot.

One person was injured in the attack and was moved to the district hospital along with dead bodies. The attackers managed to flee the scene.

According to police, the father of one of the wives was involved in the attack as Mr Hayat had married his daughter after kidnapping her.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

In the second attack, a student of the Balochistan University of Engi­neering and Technology was gunned down in the Jhalawan Complex area of Khuzdar.

According to police, unknown attackers riding motorcycles opened fire. The student, who was present in the area, was seriously injured in the firing.

He was moved to the Khuzdar district hospital in injured condition but he later succumbed to injuries.

The victim was identified as Faqir Muhammad alias Babul.

“The deceased received multiple bullets on different parts of his body which caused his death,” a senior police officer said, adding that he belonged to the Jaffarabad district.

The dead body was handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police termed the attack a target killing and started an investigation.

Separately, a powerful explosion in the same area damaged a vehicle.

Police said unknown people planted a bomb in the area and detonated it through remote control to target a police vehicle taking cops to the mosque for Jumma prayers. The vehicle was slightly damaged in the blast but no loss of life was reported.

