DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2023

Swedish police try to silence man protesting desecration of Holy Quran

Anadolu Agency Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 02:24pm

Plainclothes police attempted on Thursday to silence a man who was protesting against Iraqi-born refugee Salwan Momika’s desecration of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

Police intervened as Kais Tunisia was loudly responding to Momika’s words while desecrating the Holy Quran in front of the Stockholm Mosque. Tunisia defended his response, saying it was freedom of expression.

“Momika insults the Holy Quran. He insults us. When we respond, the police immediately warn us not to raise our voice,” Tunisia told Anadolu.

Stressing that the attitude of the police surprised him, he said: “They brought the provocateur in front of our mosque and they gave him a megaphone. We heard his insults […] When we reacted to this, we met with the reaction of the police. I condemn this too.”

Momika, who carried out the act in front of the Stockholm Mosque in Medborgarplatsen under extensive police protection, threw the Holy Quran on the ground, stepped on it, uttered insulting words against Islam and set it on fire, despite the reaction of the people around.

Momika left the scene in an armored police vehicle and approximately 20 police vehicles, 10 of them armored, and 100 police officers escorted them.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of desecrating the Holy Quran by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.​​​​​​​

Momika targeted the Holy Quran on August 14 in the capital Stockholm in yet another desecration incident.

Assisted by Salwan Najem, also of Iraqi origin, he perpetrated the attack once more on August 18 under police control in front of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shell-shocked
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

Shell-shocked

There is resentment over the difference between the average cost of one unit and how much consumers pay after added charges and taxes.
India’s space quest
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

India’s space quest

Pakistan’s space agency has been helmed by retired military men, not experts in the field.
Demolished lives
25 Aug, 2023

Demolished lives

KARACHI has witnessed mass economic discrimination far too often, making the PPP’s ‘roti, kapra, makaan’ ...
Battagram rescue
Updated 24 Aug, 2023

Battagram rescue

Critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is needed to connect settlements in remote places.
Weakening rupee
24 Aug, 2023

Weakening rupee

THE rupee is yet again facing renewed pressure due to multiple factors. These include a resurging current account...
Privatising PIA
24 Aug, 2023

Privatising PIA

REPORTS that the lossmaking national flag carrier PIA has grounded 11 aircraft, or a third of its fleet, over the...