Alleged Indian spy, local facilitator held in Lyari raid

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested an alleged Indian spy and his local facilitator in Lyari on Wednesday.

City SSP Arif Aziz said that the police and an intelligence agency jointly conducted a raid in the Kalakot area and arrested Akhal Dev and Zahoor Ahmed.

He said that two Indian passports, one pistol, foreign currency, six mobile phones, one tablet and other goods were recovered from them.

“Akhal Dev is an Indian spy … he did recce of different important and sensitive installations in the country,” claimed the SSP.

However, he provided no further details.

Two men shot inside BTK

Two men were shot at and wounded inside Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) on Wednesday, according to police.

The Gadap Town police said that two persons — Tanveer Ameer, 24, and Gul Shad, 30, suffered bullet wounds and were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

The police said the motive could not be ascertained till late in the night.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Nadeem, was shot at and wounded by robbers near Jogi Mor on National Highway.

According to the Shah Latif Town police, the injured man was shifted to the JPMC where his condition is stated to be stable.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2023