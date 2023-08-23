ECP trials new result tabulation system

ISLAMABAD: As confusion over the possible date of the next general elections continues to persist, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday conduc­ted a mock trial of a system that appears to be a new version of the controversial Result Transmission System (RTS) that collapsed during the 2018 general elections.

It is still not clear, however, if the ECP plans to use the system for the upcoming general elections.

According to a press release issued by the ECP’s media wing, all stages of the system, named the Result Compilation System (RCS), were checked and the ECP expressed complete satisfaction over it.

At a meeting of the ECP, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was briefed on the new system.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the new system would make it possible for presiding officers to send results immediately to returning officers through a mobile app.

Moreover, returning officers will also be able to compile unofficial results under this system with quick and accurate data of votes. However, the commission has not revealed who has developed the system and how much was spent on its development.

The ECP also reviewed work related to the upcoming exercise to delimit constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies in the light of the latest census. In this regard, the commission has also sent necessary communications to provincial governments and the statistics department.

Published in Dawn, August 23th, 2023