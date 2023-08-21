DAWN.COM Logo

JKLF distances itself from Mushaal Malik’s selection as PM’s aide

Tariq Naqash Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 07:13am

MUZAFFARABAD: Pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front has declared that the organisation or its incarcerated leader Yasin Malik has nothing to do with the appointment of Mushaal Hussein Malik as special assistant to the caretaker prime minister (SAPM).

Ms Malik, who married the JKLF chief in 2009 during his Pakistan visit, became one of the five SAPMs with ministerial status in the cabinet of caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar.

She was assigned the portfolio of human rights and women’s empowerment.

The appointment received extensive coverage in Indian media, prompting varied reactions on social media, including concerns for the safety of her spouse languishing in an Indian jail.

In a statement, Raja Haq Nawaz, the acting chairman of Rawalpindi-based JKLF, said, “The Pakistani citizen, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, is not a member of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front that any statement or actions of hers can be ascribed to the organisation… Neither has she ever made any such claim.”

“As the spouse of our chairman, she is respectable to us. Where the entire Kashmiri nation together with the JKLF is upset and worried about India’s exploits against Yasin Malik, his family is also distressed,” he added. Mr Nawaz highlighted that JKLF supporters globally are actively advocating for Mr Malik through appropriate political and diplomatic channels.

He praised Mr Malik’s peaceful, non-religious, non-extremist and non-violent struggle for freedom of Indian-held Kashmir, considering him the national spokesperson for the true freedom movement.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2023

