Telenor Pakistan gets new CEO

ISLAMABAD: Khurrum Ashfaque has been appointed CEO of Telenor Pakistan, replacing Irfan Wahab Khan who has been posted as Senior Vice President in Telenor Asia.

The Board of Directors of Telenor Pakistan has also decided that Irfan Wahab will continue as Chairperson of the Board of Directors in Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB).

Khurrum Ashfaque was currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Telenor Pakistan. He has been with the company for 17 years and has played a key role in repositioning Telenor Pakistan as a strong and efficient company geared for the future.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023