WFP, Balochistan sign deal to fight food insecurity

ISLAMABAD: The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has signed an agreement with the Balochistan government to roll out programmes in the province to combat food insecurity and foster sustainable development.

The programmes are in line with the WFP Country Strategic Plan (CSP) covering the 2023-2027 period. As part of the agreement, the Rome-based UN agency will work with the Balochistan government to translate plans into actions aligned with the government priorities.

The UN agency will harness its expertise to provide technical assistance to the relevant departments while actively mobilising resources as required.

WFP Country Director Chris Kaye and Additional Chief Secretary of Balochistan Planning and Development Department Hafiz Abdul Basit signed the agreement in Quetta on Thursday.

The agreement with the Balochistan government came after the Economic Affairs Division approved the WFP CSP for the next five years amounting to $780.7 million.

The WFP termed the partnership with the provincial government a significant milestone towards addressing food insecurity and promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023