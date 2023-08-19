DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2023

WFP, Balochistan sign deal to fight food insecurity

Amin Ahmed Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has signed an agreement with the Balochistan government to roll out programmes in the province to combat food insecurity and foster sustainable development.

The programmes are in line with the WFP Country Strategic Plan (CSP) covering the 2023-2027 period. As part of the agreement, the Rome-based UN agency will work with the Balochistan government to translate plans into actions aligned with the government priorities.

The UN agency will harness its expertise to provide technical assistance to the relevant departments while actively mobilising resources as required.

WFP Country Director Chris Kaye and Additional Chief Secretary of Balochistan Planning and Development Department Hafiz Abdul Basit signed the agreement in Quetta on Thursday.

The agreement with the Balochistan government came after the Economic Affairs Division approved the WFP CSP for the next five years amounting to $780.7 million.

The WFP termed the partnership with the provincial government a significant milestone towards addressing food insecurity and promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed polls
Updated 19 Aug, 2023

Delayed polls

If delays are inevitable, they must be kept to a minimum, and the ECP should clear the air by announcing a definitive date for general elections.
Flood alert
19 Aug, 2023

Flood alert

IT is not surprising if people living along the Sutlej river, for which a fresh flood alert has been issued by...
Lost children
19 Aug, 2023

Lost children

PAKISTAN is a child rights nightmare. In three weeks, Fatima is the second victim of a twisted elite, bent on...
Afghan dilemma
Updated 18 Aug, 2023

Afghan dilemma

If Kabul’s rulers were to improve the human rights situation and assure the comity of nations that their soil will not be used to host terrorists, global recognition could be forthcoming.
Frenzy of hate
18 Aug, 2023

Frenzy of hate

THE paroxysm of violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala area on Wednesday chillingly demonstrated to the Christian...
Frank assessment
18 Aug, 2023

Frank assessment

PEOPLE of conscience the world over have long criticised the atrocious crimes the Israeli state all too frequently...